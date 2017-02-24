Ricky Martin Reveals First Celebrity Male Crush Was John Travolta!

Ricky Martin has revealed who was his first male celebrity crush!

When asked by caller on Wednesday’s (February 22) Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen which celebrity made him realize he was into guys, the 45-year-old singer had one only name come to mind: John Travolta!

More specifically, Saturday Night Fever era John Travolta.

“That underwear scene. He wakes up, black underwear,” Ricky described. “I still remember, I don’t watch this movie. I saw that movie back then like 8 times and I didn’t know why. “I never told him ‘You were my first crush’.”

Pictured: Ricky suited up to hit the carpet with Becky G, Thalia and J Balvin at Univision’s 29th Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro A La Musica Latina at the American Airlines Arena on Thursday (February 23) in Miami, Fla.



