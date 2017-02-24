Rising Star Bea Miller Drops New Music - Stream Her EP Here!

Bea Miller is a rising star that you should keep an eye on and she just released the first “chapter” of her new music!

The 18-year-old singer is releasing her latest project as chapters throughout the year and chapter one: blue has arrived.

“As a fan of music, I don’t like that artists release one body of music a year and then disappear because it’s hard to relate to that. I wanted to be able to bring my fans along on my journey and have them really feel like they’re living my life with me,” Bea told us about the reason for releasing her music in chapters.

Listen to the songs below, download them on iTunes, and read our interview!

Click inside to read our interview with Bea Miller…

Bea Miller Interview – JustJared.com Exclusive

Just Jared: Why did you decide to release your album in chapters?

Bea Miller: As a fan of music, I don’t like that artists release one body of music a year and then disappear because it’s hard to relate to that. I wanted to be able to bring my fans along on my journey and have them really feel like they’re living my life with me.

JJ: What’s your favorite chapter?

BM: Blue is actually my favorite chapter because it captures sadness more than the other chapters. That might sound weird but I’ve always been drawn to the rawest emotions.

JJ: What’s your single “Song About You” about?

BM: I wrote song like you the day I recognized that someone who was really important to me was not actually very good for me, nor was I for them. I think we all have to make hard decisions like that at one point or another, having to let go of someone who we love because love isn’t always enough to make it work.

JJ: What’s your favorite lyric from all four chapters and why?

BM: You’re trying to trick me with this question into a sneak peak at future songs, I see you.

JJ: What inspired your latest tattoo?

BM: I love feelings that are universal, things that tie every single person on this earth together. I think we all battle between what we know is right and what we feel is right every single day, and as much as that can be difficult it’s absolutely human.

JJ: Who are your top three celeb crushes?

BM: Zara Larsson is the love of my life and I would drop everything for her in two seconds, low-key.