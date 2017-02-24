Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 7:00 am

Rita Ora Had a Pizza Party After the 2017 Brit Awards!

Rita Ora Had a Pizza Party After the 2017 Brit Awards!

Rita Ora rocks sunglasses as she arrives at BBC Radio studios on Thursday (February 23) in London, England.

The 26-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actress looked chic in a blue leather coat and heels as she stepped out to make an appearance on on the radio station.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

The day before, Rita stylishly hit the red carpet for the 2017 Brit Awards.

After the awards show, Rita and her crew chowed down on pizza!

Check out more pizza party pics inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
rita ora had a pizza party after the brit awards 01
rita ora had a pizza party after the brit awards 02
rita ora had a pizza party after the brit awards 03
rita ora had a pizza party after the brit awards 04
rita ora had a pizza party after the brit awards 05
rita ora had a pizza party after the brit awards 06
rita ora had a pizza party after the brit awards 07
rita ora had a pizza party after the brit awards 08
rita ora had a pizza party after the brit awards 09
rita ora had a pizza party after the brit awards 10
rita ora had a pizza party after the brit awards 11
rita ora had a pizza party after the brit awards 12

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Rita Ora

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against President Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Who killed Wes on How to Get Away with Murder? - Gossip Cop
  • Meghan Trainor releases her new song "I'm a Lady"! - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose just bought herself a new business - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston looks handsome at Milan Fashion Week - Lainey Gossip
  • Sara Bareilles to give the 'In Memoriam' performance at this weekend's Oscars - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here