Fri, 24 February 2017 at 7:00 am
Rita Ora Had a Pizza Party After the 2017 Brit Awards!
Rita Ora rocks sunglasses as she arrives at BBC Radio studios on Thursday (February 23) in London, England.
The 26-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actress looked chic in a blue leather coat and heels as she stepped out to make an appearance on on the radio station.
The day before, Rita stylishly hit the red carpet for the 2017 Brit Awards.
After the awards show, Rita and her crew chowed down on pizza!
