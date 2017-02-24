Ryan Seacrest Talks About the Fire at His House, Which Ellen DeGeneres Used to Own

Ryan Seacrest is opening up about the fire that broke out at his house this week, a house that used to be owned by Ellen DeGeneres.

“I didn’t set a fire,” the 42-year-old former American Idol host said while being accused by Ellen of setting the fire at her old house. “Let’s just say the fire inspector called and said, ‘Who is the previous owner?’”

“There was an electrical box that somehow caught fire by the trash cans outside of the house at 1:30 in the morning on Sunday night and it started to climb up a tree. So, the fire department came and for 15 minutes or so, put it out. Thank god they’re 30 seconds away down the street,” Ryan said.

Watch the rest of the interview to find out what Ryan did for the firefighters and what he has to say about rumors of him possibly reuniting with Simon Cowell to host America’s Got Talent.