Selena Gomez Supports Boyfriend The Weeknd at Amsterdam Concert
Selena Gomez is supporting her boyfriend The Weeknd on his latest tour!
The 24-year-old entertainer joined her new boyfriend at his concert on Friday night (February 24) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Selena slyly let fans know she was at the show by posting a photo on her Instagram story with her feet kicked up in the audience.
Several fans also spotted her at the show as she made her way through the crowd with a security guard.
Later, Sel took some photos backstage in a cute white top and denim jacket, sharing them by using Instagram’s new slideshow feature.
Selena via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/VBL59o2Khf
— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) February 24, 2017
Click inside to see her backstage photos…