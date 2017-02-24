Selena Gomez Supports Boyfriend The Weeknd at Amsterdam Concert

Selena Gomez is supporting her boyfriend The Weeknd on his latest tour!

The 24-year-old entertainer joined her new boyfriend at his concert on Friday night (February 24) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Selena slyly let fans know she was at the show by posting a photo on her Instagram story with her feet kicked up in the audience.

Several fans also spotted her at the show as she made her way through the crowd with a security guard.

Later, Sel took some photos backstage in a cute white top and denim jacket, sharing them by using Instagram’s new slideshow feature.

Selena via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/VBL59o2Khf — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) February 24, 2017

