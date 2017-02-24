Top Stories
Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie &amp; Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 6:30 pm

Selena Gomez Supports Boyfriend The Weeknd at Amsterdam Concert

Selena Gomez Supports Boyfriend The Weeknd at Amsterdam Concert

Selena Gomez is supporting her boyfriend The Weeknd on his latest tour!

The 24-year-old entertainer joined her new boyfriend at his concert on Friday night (February 24) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Selena slyly let fans know she was at the show by posting a photo on her Instagram story with her feet kicked up in the audience.

Several fans also spotted her at the show as she made her way through the crowd with a security guard.

Later, Sel took some photos backstage in a cute white top and denim jacket, sharing them by using Instagram’s new slideshow feature.

Click inside to see her backstage photos…

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN, Getty
Posted to: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against President Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Who killed Wes on How to Get Away with Murder? - Gossip Cop
  • Meghan Trainor releases her new song "I'm a Lady"! - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose just bought herself a new business - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston looks handsome at Milan Fashion Week - Lainey Gossip
  • Sara Bareilles to give the 'In Memoriam' performance at this weekend's Oscars - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here