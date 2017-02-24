Showtime Debuts New 'Twin Peaks' Posters!

Showtime is celebrated “Twin Peaks Day” be releasing two posters to promote the upcoming Twin Peaks limited event series.

The new series will span 18 parts and the first two parts will air back-to-back on Sunday, May 21 at 9pm. Immediately after the two episodes air, the third and fourth parts will be made available for streaming on Showtime Anytime and Showtime On Demand.

The third and fourth parts will air back-to-back on May 28 and remaining episodes will air in single parts for subsequent weeks.

One of the new posters features Sheryl Lee‘s character Laura Palmer, whose death sparked the Twin Peaks saga. The other showcases series star Kyle MacLachlan as Special Agent Dale Cooper.

The new series picks up 25 years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered. It was directed entirely by David Lynch.