Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer Supports Rumored Boyfriend Charlie Heaton at 'As You Are' Premiere

Natalia Dyer didn’t want to miss out on Charlie Heaton‘s new movie premiere!

The 20-year-old actress stepped out to show her support for her rumored boyfriend and Stranger Things co-star, 23, at the premiere of his film As You Are on Friday (February 24) in New York City.

They were joined by Charlie‘s co-stars Owen Campbell, Amandla Stenberg, and director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte.

Charlie – rocking a flower-printed shirt collar and plaid pants – kissed Owen on the cheek at one point during the night! Head to our gallery to see the pic.

Set in the early 1990′s, As You Are is the telling and retelling of a relationship between three teenagers as it traces the course of their friendship through a construction of disparate memories prompted by a police investigation.

“So happy to finally see we have our first cinema release @villageeastcinema Screening for one week only,” Charlie shared on Instagram before the event along with the photo below. “Would love for as many people to get out and watch this special movie which I hold very close to my heart! Much love x ticket link in bio x.”

A post shared by Charlie Heaton (@charlie.r.heaton) on Feb 23, 2017 at 4:27pm PST

Click inside to see another pic Charlie shared at the premiere…