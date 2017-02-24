Top Stories
Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie &amp; Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 10:49 pm

Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer Supports Rumored Boyfriend Charlie Heaton at 'As You Are' Premiere

Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer Supports Rumored Boyfriend Charlie Heaton at 'As You Are' Premiere

Natalia Dyer didn’t want to miss out on Charlie Heaton‘s new movie premiere!

The 20-year-old actress stepped out to show her support for her rumored boyfriend and Stranger Things co-star, 23, at the premiere of his film As You Are on Friday (February 24) in New York City.

They were joined by Charlie‘s co-stars Owen Campbell, Amandla Stenberg, and director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte.

Charlie – rocking a flower-printed shirt collar and plaid pants – kissed Owen on the cheek at one point during the night! Head to our gallery to see the pic.

Set in the early 1990′s, As You Are is the telling and retelling of a relationship between three teenagers as it traces the course of their friendship through a construction of disparate memories prompted by a police investigation.

“So happy to finally see we have our first cinema release @villageeastcinema Screening for one week only,” Charlie shared on Instagram before the event along with the photo below. “Would love for as many people to get out and watch this special movie which I hold very close to my heart! Much love x ticket link in bio x.”

Click inside to see another pic Charlie shared at the premiere…

Here we go!

A post shared by Charlie Heaton (@charlie.r.heaton) on

Just Jared on Facebook
stranger things natalia dyer supports rumored boyfriend charlie heaton at as you are premiere 01
stranger things natalia dyer supports rumored boyfriend charlie heaton at as you are premiere 02
stranger things natalia dyer supports rumored boyfriend charlie heaton at as you are premiere 03
stranger things natalia dyer supports rumored boyfriend charlie heaton at as you are premiere 04
stranger things natalia dyer supports rumored boyfriend charlie heaton at as you are premiere 05
stranger things natalia dyer supports rumored boyfriend charlie heaton at as you are premiere 06
stranger things natalia dyer supports rumored boyfriend charlie heaton at as you are premiere 07
stranger things natalia dyer supports rumored boyfriend charlie heaton at as you are premiere 08
stranger things natalia dyer supports rumored boyfriend charlie heaton at as you are premiere 09
stranger things natalia dyer supports rumored boyfriend charlie heaton at as you are premiere 10
stranger things natalia dyer supports rumored boyfriend charlie heaton at as you are premiere 11
stranger things natalia dyer supports rumored boyfriend charlie heaton at as you are premiere 12
stranger things natalia dyer supports rumored boyfriend charlie heaton at as you are premiere 13
stranger things natalia dyer supports rumored boyfriend charlie heaton at as you are premiere 14
stranger things natalia dyer supports rumored boyfriend charlie heaton at as you are premiere 15
stranger things natalia dyer supports rumored boyfriend charlie heaton at as you are premiere 16
stranger things natalia dyer supports rumored boyfriend charlie heaton at as you are premiere 17
stranger things natalia dyer supports rumored boyfriend charlie heaton at as you are premiere 18

Photos: WENN, INSTAR
Posted to: Amandla Stenberg, Charlie Heaton, Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, Natalia Dyer, Owen Campbell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against President Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Who killed Wes on How to Get Away with Murder? - Gossip Cop
  • Meghan Trainor releases her new song "I'm a Lady"! - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose just bought herself a new business - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston looks handsome at Milan Fashion Week - Lainey Gossip
  • Sara Bareilles to give the 'In Memoriam' performance at this weekend's Oscars - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here