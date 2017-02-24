Susan Sarandon, Elijah Wood, Little Big Town & Jimmy Fallon Compete In Musical Beers - Watch Here!

It was no ordinary round of Musical Beers on last night’s (February 23) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

Special guests Susan Sarandon and Elijah Wood joined Jimmy Fallon and musical guest Little Big Town in a rousing game of the adult twist on musical chairs.

Karen Fairchild from the band Little Big Town was not joking around. When the music stopped, she fiercely ripped cups out of her competitors’ hands and poured beer on her face with joy – You have to see all go down!

Susan also sat down on the couch to talk to Jimmy about her new FX series Feud: Bette and Joan and the legendary Hollywood beef behind it.



Musical Beers ‘The Tonight Show’

Susan Sarandon Explains the Famous Feud Between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford