Fri, 24 February 2017 at 11:06 am

The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Reveals What She Looks for in a Man

The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Reveals What She Looks for in a Man

The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay appears on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Friday (February 24).

The 31-year-old attorney opened up about what she will look for in a guy on the upcoming season of ABC’s dating series.

“I really don’t have a physical type except for a great smile,” Rachel said. “I’m a sucker for a great smile. Who isn’t? I’m looking for a guy who can make me laugh. I’m looking for a guy who knows exactly what he wants, who is ambitious, ready to start a family, and ready to get married, because I’m at that phase in my life.”

“I’m really just looking for a guy who is secure, confident, and knows exactly what it is that he wants,” Rachel added.
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette

