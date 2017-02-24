'The Voice' Coaches Sing TLC's 'Waterfalls' to Promote New Season - Watch Now!

Top Stories
Fri, 24 February 2017 at 11:28 am

There are just days left until the new season of The Voice kicks off and the four judges – Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani – have released a new cover video to get their fans excited.

The season premiere will air on Monday (February 27) and there will be another episode that airs on Tuesday night.

Adam and Blake have been judges on the show since season one. Gwen is returning for her third season while Alicia is returning for her second season.


Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani: “Waterfalls”
