Viola Davis, Janelle Monae & Tracee Ellis Ross Lead Star-Studded Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards!

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 11:33 am

A whole bunch of fiercely talented ladies stepped out to support each other at Essence’s 2017 Black Women In Hollywood Awards!

Viola Davis, Janelle Monae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Gabrielle Union, Laverne Cox, Cynthia Erivo, Danielle Brooks, Tina Knowles all stepped out to attend the ceremony held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Thursday (February 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Janelle Monae

Also in attendance was Quvenzhane Wallis, Aja Naomi King, Tyrese Gibson, Meagan Good, Samira Wiley, Letoya Luckett, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Issa Rae, Common, Pharrell Williams, Sherri Shepherd, Teyonah Parris, Shaun Robinson and Alfred Enoch.

Janelle received the Breakthrough Award for Moonlight and Hidden Figures; Insecure writer-executive producer Issa took home the Vanguard Award; How to Get Away with Murder‘s Aja was honored with the Lincoln Shining Star Award and Black-ish‘s Yara received the Generation Next Award.

FYI: Viola is wearing a custom Christian Siriano dress and earrings by EFFY Jewelry. Tracee and Issa are both carrying an Edie Parker clutch. Laverne is wearing a Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna gown and Tadashi Shoji clutch. Jurnee is wearing a YANINA Couture black tiered gown. Cynthia is wearing Sophia Webster shoes.
Credit: Earl Gibson III, Valerie Brooks; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Aja Naomi King, Alfred Enoch, Common, Cynthia Erivo, Danielle Brooks, Gabrielle Union, Issa Rae, Janelle Monae, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Laverne Cox, LeToya Luckett, Meagan Good, Pharrell Williams, Quvenzhane Wallis, Samira Wiley, Shaun Robinson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyonah Parris, Tina Knowles, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tyrese Gibson, Viola Davis, Yara Shahidi

