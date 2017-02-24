Top Stories
Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 4:16 pm

What Time Are the Oscars 2017? Here's What to Expect!

What Time Are the Oscars 2017? Here's What to Expect!

If you’re wondering when the 2017 Academy Awards are this weekend and what time the show will start, we have all the info about what to expect!

The show will be taking place on Sunday night (February 26) and the ceremony kicks off at 8:30pm ET. It will air live in every time zone, so make sure to tune in live to see who wins all of the awards.

ABC will kick off the night with a Live from the Red Carpet special starting at 7pm ET.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show this year and he will not be hosting the after show for the first time in many years. Anthony Anderson is filling in for him this year and the After Party will kick off at around midnight, depending on when the show ends!

