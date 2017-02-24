Top Stories
Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie &amp; Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 5:33 pm

Will Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Be On 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 24?

Will Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Be On 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 24?

Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei is the latest name to be rumored about joining the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars is Normani.

People reports that the singer will join the season alongside Simone Biles and Mr. T

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Normani Kordei

No word on how this will work with Fifth Harmony‘s Asian tour schedule just yet.

Who do you think her partner should be? Are you excited about Normani joining the new season of DWTS?

See the full list of rumored celebs joining the season now!

????????

A post shared by Normani Kordei (@normanikordei) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Fifth Harmony, Normani Kordei, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against President Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Who killed Wes on How to Get Away with Murder? - Gossip Cop
  • Meghan Trainor releases her new song "I'm a Lady"! - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose just bought herself a new business - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston looks handsome at Milan Fashion Week - Lainey Gossip
  • Sara Bareilles to give the 'In Memoriam' performance at this weekend's Oscars - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here