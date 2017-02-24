Will Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Be On 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 24?

Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei is the latest name to be rumored about joining the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars is Normani.

People reports that the singer will join the season alongside Simone Biles and Mr. T

No word on how this will work with Fifth Harmony‘s Asian tour schedule just yet.

Who do you think her partner should be? Are you excited about Normani joining the new season of DWTS?

