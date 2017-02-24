Wiz Khalifa's Sister LaLa Passes Away at 32

Wiz Khalifa‘s sister Dorien “LaLa” Thomaz has sadly passed away.

The 32-year-old sister of the rapper recently died of an unknown cause surrounded by her family.

Wiz took to his Twitter to share the sad news and express his grief.

“The loss of my sibling has been the hardest thing Ive had to deal with but wiith your prayers and well wishes my family will get though this,” he wrote.

Wiz‘s mom also took to her Instagram to share Lala‘s obituary, captioning it with a beautiful quote.

She later added, “I have seen, heard and felt every bit of your love.”

Our thoughts are with Wiz and his family during this difficult time.