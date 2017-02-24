Top Stories
Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie &amp; Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 5:56 pm

Wiz Khalifa's Sister LaLa Passes Away at 32

Wiz Khalifa's Sister LaLa Passes Away at 32

Wiz Khalifa‘s sister Dorien “LaLa” Thomaz has sadly passed away.

The 32-year-old sister of the rapper recently died of an unknown cause surrounded by her family.

Wiz took to his Twitter to share the sad news and express his grief.

“The loss of my sibling has been the hardest thing Ive had to deal with but wiith your prayers and well wishes my family will get though this,” he wrote.

Wiz‘s mom also took to her Instagram to share Lala‘s obituary, captioning it with a beautiful quote.

She later added, “I have seen, heard and felt every bit of your love.”

Our thoughts are with Wiz and his family during this difficult time.

A post shared by Jus'🍑 (@ogjuspeachie) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: RIP, Wiz Khalifa

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against President Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Who killed Wes on How to Get Away with Murder? - Gossip Cop
  • Meghan Trainor releases her new song "I'm a Lady"! - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose just bought herself a new business - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston looks handsome at Milan Fashion Week - Lainey Gossip
  • Sara Bareilles to give the 'In Memoriam' performance at this weekend's Oscars - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here