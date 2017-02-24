Zoe Saldana Glams Up for Oscars Week After Welcoming a Baby

Zoe Saldana hits the carpet while attending the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration on Thursday night (February 23) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actress just welcomed her third child recently, though it is not known if she adopted or welcomed the baby through a surrogate.

Other stars at the party included Naomi Watts, Westworld‘s Angela Sarafyan, Downton Abbey‘s Michelle Dockery, former Oscar winner Patricia Arquette with her love Eric White, two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer, Glee‘s Matthew Morrison, Insecure‘s Jay Ellis, The Collection‘s Mamie Gummer, The Great Indoors‘ Joel McHale, The 100‘s Marie Avgeropoulos, and The Space Between Us‘ Colin Egglesfield.

FYI: Zoe is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai dress. Angela is wearing a Milly dress. Michelle is wearing a David Koma dress.