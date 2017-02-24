Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 10:13 am

Zoe Saldana Glams Up for Oscars Week After Welcoming a Baby

Zoe Saldana Glams Up for Oscars Week After Welcoming a Baby

Zoe Saldana hits the carpet while attending the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration on Thursday night (February 23) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actress just welcomed her third child recently, though it is not known if she adopted or welcomed the baby through a surrogate.

Other stars at the party included Naomi Watts, Westworld‘s Angela Sarafyan, Downton Abbey‘s Michelle Dockery, former Oscar winner Patricia Arquette with her love Eric White, two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, TimelessAbigail Spencer, Glee‘s Matthew Morrison, Insecure‘s Jay Ellis, The Collection‘s Mamie Gummer, The Great IndoorsJoel McHale, The 100‘s Marie Avgeropoulos, and The Space Between UsColin Egglesfield.

FYI: Zoe is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai dress. Angela is wearing a Milly dress. Michelle is wearing a David Koma dress.

Just Jared on Facebook
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 01
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 02
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 03
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 04
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 05
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 06
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 07
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 08
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 09
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 10
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 11
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 12
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 13
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 14
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 15
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 16
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 17
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 18
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 19
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 20
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 21
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 22
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 23
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 24
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 25
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 26
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 27
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 28
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 29
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 30
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 31
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 32
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 33
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 34
zoe saldana cadillac oscars party 35

Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2017 Oscars Week, Abigail Spencer, Angela Sarafyan, Christoph Waltz, Colin Egglesfield, Eric White, Jay Ellis, Joel McHale, Mamie Gummer, Marie Avgeropoulos, Matthew Morrison, Michelle Dockery, Naomi Watts, Patricia Arquette, Zoe Saldana

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against President Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Who killed Wes on How to Get Away with Murder? - Gossip Cop
  • Meghan Trainor releases her new song "I'm a Lady"! - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose just bought herself a new business - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston looks handsome at Milan Fashion Week - Lainey Gossip
  • Sara Bareilles to give the 'In Memoriam' performance at this weekend's Oscars - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here