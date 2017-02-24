Zoey Deutch Announced as Max Mara's Face of the Future!

Zoey Deutch has a bright future ahead of her and her budding career is being recognized by Women in Film and Max Mara as she was just announced as the recipient of their 2017 Face of the Future Award!

The 22-year-old actress, whose new movie Before I Fall hits theaters on March 3, flew to Europe with her family to celebrate the honor at a private dinner on Wednesday night (February 23) in Milan, Italy.

Zoey was joined by her mom Lea Thompson, sister Madelyn Deutch, and the Maramotti family at the intimate dinner at Langosteria Cafe.

The next day, Zoey attended the Max Mara fashion show in Milan.

Zoey will receive her honor at the 2017 Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards on Tuesday, June 13 in Beverly Hills, Calif.