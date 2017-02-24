Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 2:00 am

Zoey Deutch Announced as Max Mara's Face of the Future!

Zoey Deutch Announced as Max Mara's Face of the Future!

Zoey Deutch has a bright future ahead of her and her budding career is being recognized by Women in Film and Max Mara as she was just announced as the recipient of their 2017 Face of the Future Award!

The 22-year-old actress, whose new movie Before I Fall hits theaters on March 3, flew to Europe with her family to celebrate the honor at a private dinner on Wednesday night (February 23) in Milan, Italy.

Zoey was joined by her mom Lea Thompson, sister Madelyn Deutch, and the Maramotti family at the intimate dinner at Langosteria Cafe.

The next day, Zoey attended the Max Mara fashion show in Milan.

Zoey will receive her honor at the 2017 Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards on Tuesday, June 13 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
zoey deutch announced as max mara face of the future 01
zoey deutch announced as max mara face of the future 02
zoey deutch announced as max mara face of the future 03
zoey deutch announced as max mara face of the future 04
zoey deutch announced as max mara face of the future 05
zoey deutch announced as max mara face of the future 06
zoey deutch announced as max mara face of the future 07

Photos: Max Mara
Posted to: Lea Thompson, Madelyn Deutch, Zoey Deutch

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here