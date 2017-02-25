Andy Samberg Pays Tribute to People Still Alive During Spirit Awards 2017's 'Not In Memoriam' (Video)

Andy Samberg is dressed up in a wig and costume during a funny performance at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Instead of doing an In Memoriam to pay tribute to all of the people in the industry who died over the past year, the show decided to do a “Not In Memoriam” to honor people still alive.

Andy did an impersonation of Eddie Vedder while singing Pearl Jam‘s song “Alive.” During the performance, the camera cut to celebs who were still alive and some of them even in the audience, like Matt Damon.

At the end, the camera cut to Fred Armisen, who was playing dead in his seat. Andy cut the music and then paid tribute to his friend as he got carried out of his chair. Watch below!