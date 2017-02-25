Top Stories
Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie &amp; Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 11:17 am

Barack Obama Visits Malia in New York, Checks Out 'The Price' on Broadway!

Former President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia pose with the cast of the Broadway play The Price backstage after a performance on Friday night (February 24) at the American Airlines Theatre in New York City.

The father-daughter duo met up with Mark Ruffalo, Danny DeVito, Tony Shalhoub, and Jessica Hecht after the show.

Barack is in the Big Apple for meetings and also to visit Malia, who is spending the winter in the city for an internship with The Weinstein Company. She has been spotted several times heading to the office for work!
barack obama visits malia in new york broadway 01
barack obama visits malia in new york broadway 02
barack obama visits malia in new york broadway 03
barack obama visits malia in new york broadway 04

Credit: Bruce Glikas; Photos: Film Magic
