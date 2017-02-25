Barack Obama Visits Malia in New York, Checks Out 'The Price' on Broadway!

Former President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia pose with the cast of the Broadway play The Price backstage after a performance on Friday night (February 24) at the American Airlines Theatre in New York City.

The father-daughter duo met up with Mark Ruffalo, Danny DeVito, Tony Shalhoub, and Jessica Hecht after the show.

Barack is in the Big Apple for meetings and also to visit Malia, who is spending the winter in the city for an internship with The Weinstein Company. She has been spotted several times heading to the office for work!