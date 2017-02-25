Top Stories
Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

2017 Oscars Weekend - Full Coverage of All the Parties!

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 4:05 pm

Behati Prinsloo Returns to the Runway, Adam Levine Calls Her a 'Cool Mom'

Behati Prinsloo looks so fierce while walking down the runway in the Versace show held during Milan Fashion Week on Friday (February 24) in Milan, Italy.

The 27-year-old model made her return to the runway for the first time since giving birth to her daughter Dusty Rose five months ago.

Behati‘s husband Adam Levine took to Twitter to praise his wife on her walk in the show.

“.@BeePrinsloo Taking “I’m a cool mom” to a whole new level,” he tweeted. In hashtag format he wrote “you’re so cool” three times in a row.
behati prinsoo return to the runway 01
behati prinsoo return to the runway 02
behati prinsoo return to the runway 03
behati prinsoo return to the runway 04
behati prinsoo return to the runway 05

Photos: Getty, WENN
Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo

