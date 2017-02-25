Behati Prinsloo Returns to the Runway, Adam Levine Calls Her a 'Cool Mom'

Behati Prinsloo looks so fierce while walking down the runway in the Versace show held during Milan Fashion Week on Friday (February 24) in Milan, Italy.

The 27-year-old model made her return to the runway for the first time since giving birth to her daughter Dusty Rose five months ago.

Behati‘s husband Adam Levine took to Twitter to praise his wife on her walk in the show.

“.@BeePrinsloo Taking “I’m a cool mom” to a whole new level,” he tweeted. In hashtag format he wrote “you’re so cool” three times in a row.