Sat, 25 February 2017 at 7:56 pm

Casey Affleck Calls Trump Administration 'Un-American' In Acceptance Speech at Spirit Awards 2017 (VIDEO)

Casey Affleck Calls Trump Administration 'Un-American' In Acceptance Speech at Spirit Awards 2017 (VIDEO)

Casey Affleck uses his time at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards to get political.

While accepting the award for Best Male Lead for his role in Manchester by the Sea, the 41-year-old actor slammed Donald Trump‘s administration, calling it “un-American.”

“The policies of this administration are abhorrent and they will not last,” Casey said. “They are un-American.”

Casey was joined at the event by his Manchester co-star Lucas Hedges, director Kenneth Lonergan, and producer Matt Damon who was accompanied by his wife Luciana.

Also spotted at the awards show was Viggo Mortensen and his Captain Fantastic director Matt Ross.

Watch Casey‘s acceptance speech below.
Photos: Getty
