Sat, 25 February 2017 at 12:36 pm

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

Demi Lovato decided to take a DNA test and one of the things she was excited to find out is that she is one percent African!

The 24-year-old singer shared the breakdown of her results on Twitter.

“I did a DNA test and found out I’m mainly Spanish, with Native American, SCANDINAVIAN (which I had NO idea), Irish, BRITISH….” Demi tweeted. She followed up with another tweet that said, “And I’m 1% African!!!!”

After receiving some backlash for pointing out that she has a bit of African in her, Demi apologized. “I also included the other nationalities. But I understand and respect your point of view and didn’t mean to offend anyone,” she wrote to a fan.

Click inside to read all of Demi Lovato’s tweets on the subject…

