Sat, 25 February 2017 at 5:11 pm

Donald Trump Will Skip White House Correspondents' Dinner

Donald Trump Will Skip White House Correspondents' Dinner

Donald Trump has announced that he will not attend the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The annual event is historically attended by the President of the United States and all of the press organizations invite many celebs to mingle with their reporters.

“I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!” Trump tweeted on Saturday afternoon (February 25).

Trump‘s decision not to attend comes after several major media outlets like CNN, The New York Times, and Politico were blocked from a White House press briefing on Friday. Several big sponsors of parties throughout the weekend have also announced they will not participate this year.

Samantha Bee is planning her “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” in Washington, D.C. on the same night, April 29.
