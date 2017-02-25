Top Stories
Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

2017 Oscars Weekend - Full Coverage of All the Parties!

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 6:08 pm

Dove Cameron Throws A Big Party For Her 'Galore' Cover

Dove Cameron Throws A Big Party For Her 'Galore' Cover

Dove Cameron rocks a sharp bold blue color on her eyes for her Galore cover party in Los Angeles on Friday night (February 24).

The Hairspray Live actress, who turned into Marilyn Monroe for the feature, hosted a ton of her friends at the bash, including her Descendants co-stars Cameron Boyce and Brenna D’Amico, and her Liv and Maddie co-stars Jessica Marie Garcia and Shelby Wulfert.

Kiersey Clemons, Laura Marano, Serayah, Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petsch, Danielle Campbell, Amanda Steele, Chandler Kinney, Luke Hemmings, Sophie Reynolds, Sydney Sierota, and Kelli Berglund also made it to the party.


FYI: Kiersey is also pictured below at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday (February 25).

Low quality photo with high quality people… Thank you @galore for a great night ??????

A post shared by Laura (@lauramarano) on

