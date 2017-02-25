Top Stories
Meryl Streep Fires Back at Karl Lagerfeld, Says He Defamed Her

Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 11:13 pm

Ed Sheeran Drops 'Shape of You' Stormzy & Major Lazer Remixes - Listen & Download Now!

Ed Sheeran has released two brand-new remixes for his record-breaking track “Shape Of You,” and you can listen to them right here!

The 26-year-old singer – who recently went barefoot after his girlfriend’s heels broke – announced earlier this week that he would be debuting something special during his recent 2017 Brit Awards performance.

Ed totally delivered on stage by treating fans to a remix of the song he put together with artist Stormzy.

He later dropped another “naughty” remix with Major Lazer.

“I’ve got two things dropping on Friday that are pretty interesting,” he shared in a BBC Radio 1 interview before the show. “One that gets debuted at the Brits, which I think people will go a bit nuts for. It’s something that I think nobody is expecting. I think it’ll be decent.”

Listen to both remixes below, and download on iTunes!

Click inside to hear the Major Lazer remix and watch Ed and Stormzy’s live performance…


Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill & Shape Of You feat. Stormzy [Live from the Brit Awards 2017]
Photos: Getty
