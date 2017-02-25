Ellen DeGeneres Urges Others to Speak Out Against Hate

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi coupled up to get some errands done!

The duo were all smiles while out and about on Friday (February 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

A few days earlier, Ellen posted a poignant Twitter message, encouraging her followers to embrace others and speak out against hate.

“I believe in kindness & acceptance, but it’s time to do more than believe. It’s time to act. Speak out against hate. Do it with love,” she began.

Ellen added, “We need to embrace people who are different from us. Show someone marginalized you accept them. Don’t just think it. Make your voice heard.”

