Emma Stone & Brie Larson Get Ready For the Oscars at Women in Film Pre-Party

Emma Stone and Brie Larson were all smiles a the Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party!

The 2017 Best Actress nominee and the 2016 Best Actress winner stepped out at the event on Friday night (February 23) at at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles.

The duo were also joined at the event by nominees Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, Viggo Mortensen and Ava DuVernay.

Other attendees included Annalise Basso, Anika Noni Rose and Freida Pinto.

FYI: Brie is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Schutz shoes. Annalise is wearing Noon by Noor. Freida is wearing Maria Lucia Hohan.