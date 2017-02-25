Top Stories
Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 1:42 am

Emma Stone & Brie Larson Get Ready For the Oscars at Women in Film Pre-Party

Emma Stone & Brie Larson Get Ready For the Oscars at Women in Film Pre-Party

Emma Stone and Brie Larson were all smiles a the Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party!

The 2017 Best Actress nominee and the 2016 Best Actress winner stepped out at the event on Friday night (February 23) at at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles.

The duo were also joined at the event by nominees Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, Viggo Mortensen and Ava DuVernay.

Other attendees included Annalise Basso, Anika Noni Rose and Freida Pinto.

FYI: Brie is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Schutz shoes. Annalise is wearing Noon by Noor. Freida is wearing Maria Lucia Hohan.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anika Noni Rose, Annalise Basso, Ava DuVernay, Brie Larson, Emma Stone, Freida Pinto, Meryl Streep, Viggo Mortensen, Viola Davis

