Fergie Shows Some Skin at Milan Fashion Week Party!

Fergie gets cheeky as she shows off her leg at the Vionnet’s party on Saturday (February 25) in Milan, Italy.

The 41-year-old singer looked sexy in a red, sheer dress as she arrived at the party during Milan Fashion Week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fergie

Later that night, Fergie changed into a sexy black dress as she hit the stage to perform during the party.

Earlier this week, Fergie showed off her curves as she arrived at LAX for her flight to Milan.

10+ pictures inside of Fergie at the party…