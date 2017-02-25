Top Stories
Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Meryl Streep Fires Back at Karl Lagerfeld, Says He Defamed Her

Meryl Streep Fires Back at Karl Lagerfeld, Says He Defamed Her

Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 11:20 pm

Fergie Shows Some Skin at Milan Fashion Week Party!

Fergie Shows Some Skin at Milan Fashion Week Party!

Fergie gets cheeky as she shows off her leg at the Vionnet’s party on Saturday (February 25) in Milan, Italy.

The 41-year-old singer looked sexy in a red, sheer dress as she arrived at the party during Milan Fashion Week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fergie

Later that night, Fergie changed into a sexy black dress as she hit the stage to perform during the party.

Earlier this week, Fergie showed off her curves as she arrived at LAX for her flight to Milan.

10+ pictures inside of Fergie at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
fergie shows some skin at milan fashion week party 01
fergie shows some skin at milan fashion week party 02
fergie shows some skin at milan fashion week party 03
fergie shows some skin at milan fashion week party 04
fergie shows some skin at milan fashion week party 05
fergie shows some skin at milan fashion week party 06
fergie shows some skin at milan fashion week party 07
fergie shows some skin at milan fashion week party 08
fergie shows some skin at milan fashion week party 09
fergie shows some skin at milan fashion week party 10
fergie shows some skin at milan fashion week party 11

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Fergie, Sheer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce may have cancelled her Coachella performance, but ticket prices are still rising - TMZ
  • Amber Rose is being sued by a strip club - Gossip Cop
  • Louis Tomlinson talks One Direction reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the deets on The Bachelor fantasy suite dates - Wetpaint
  • George and Amal Clooney made their first appearance since announcing their pregnancy - Lainey Gossip
  • Connie Britton is opening up about her decision to leave Nashville - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here