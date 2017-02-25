Top Stories
Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Meryl Streep Fires Back at Karl Lagerfeld, Says He Defamed Her

Meryl Streep Fires Back at Karl Lagerfeld, Says He Defamed Her

Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 10:04 pm

George Clooney Gushes About Pregnant Wife Amal After Slamming Trump at Cesar Awards (Video)

George Clooney Gushes About Pregnant Wife Amal After Slamming Trump at Cesar Awards (Video)

George Clooney both praised his wife Amal and slammed President Donald Trump during his speech at last night’s 2017 Cesar Awards.

The 55-year-old actor received a career award at the event – which is the French film industry’s equivalent to the Oscars in the U.S. – for being “the most charismatic actor of his generation.”

“As we stand here today, the world is going through some pretty momentous changes, not all for the best,” he told the crowd during his acceptance speech. “As citizens of the world we’re going to have to work harder and harder not to let hate win.”

“Love trumps hate,” he added. “Courage trumps fear. Right always trumps wrong. … The actions of this president have caused alarm and dismay amongst our allies abroad and given considerable comfort to our enemies.”

The French translator had fun changing George‘s statements to, “Trump loves hate. Trump is afraid. Trump is always wrong.”

Watch the full video below to hear the sweet words George had to say about his pregnant wife Amal – the couple is expecting twins later this year!


George Clooney reçoit le César d'honneur, et il… by CinemaCanalPlus
George Clooney Acceptance Speech – 2017 Cesar Awards

Pictured: George and Amal leaving their hotel and heading to dinner at Laperouse restaurant on Saturday (February 25) in Paris, France.
Just Jared on Facebook
george clooney gushes about wife amal after slamming trump at cesar awards 01
george clooney gushes about wife amal after slamming trump at cesar awards 02
george clooney gushes about wife amal after slamming trump at cesar awards 03
george clooney gushes about wife amal after slamming trump at cesar awards 04
george clooney gushes about wife amal after slamming trump at cesar awards 05
george clooney gushes about wife amal after slamming trump at cesar awards 06
george clooney gushes about wife amal after slamming trump at cesar awards 07
george clooney gushes about wife amal after slamming trump at cesar awards 08
george clooney gushes about wife amal after slamming trump at cesar awards 09
george clooney gushes about wife amal after slamming trump at cesar awards 10
george clooney gushes about wife amal after slamming trump at cesar awards 11
george clooney gushes about wife amal after slamming trump at cesar awards 12
george clooney gushes about wife amal after slamming trump at cesar awards 13
george clooney gushes about wife amal after slamming trump at cesar awards 14
george clooney gushes about wife amal after slamming trump at cesar awards 15
george clooney gushes about wife amal after slamming trump at cesar awards 16
george clooney gushes about wife amal after slamming trump at cesar awards 17

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Amal Alamuddin Clooney, George Clooney, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce may have cancelled her Coachella performance, but ticket prices are still rising - TMZ
  • Amber Rose is being sued by a strip club - Gossip Cop
  • Louis Tomlinson talks One Direction reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the deets on The Bachelor fantasy suite dates - Wetpaint
  • George and Amal Clooney made their first appearance since announcing their pregnancy - Lainey Gossip
  • Connie Britton is opening up about her decision to leave Nashville - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here