George Clooney Gushes About Pregnant Wife Amal After Slamming Trump at Cesar Awards (Video)

George Clooney both praised his wife Amal and slammed President Donald Trump during his speech at last night’s 2017 Cesar Awards.

The 55-year-old actor received a career award at the event – which is the French film industry’s equivalent to the Oscars in the U.S. – for being “the most charismatic actor of his generation.”

“As we stand here today, the world is going through some pretty momentous changes, not all for the best,” he told the crowd during his acceptance speech. “As citizens of the world we’re going to have to work harder and harder not to let hate win.”

“Love trumps hate,” he added. “Courage trumps fear. Right always trumps wrong. … The actions of this president have caused alarm and dismay amongst our allies abroad and given considerable comfort to our enemies.”

The French translator had fun changing George‘s statements to, “Trump loves hate. Trump is afraid. Trump is always wrong.”

Watch the full video below to hear the sweet words George had to say about his pregnant wife Amal – the couple is expecting twins later this year!

Pictured: George and Amal leaving their hotel and heading to dinner at Laperouse restaurant on Saturday (February 25) in Paris, France.