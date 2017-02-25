Top Stories
2017 Oscars Weekend - Full Coverage of All the Parties!

2017 Oscars Weekend - Full Coverage of All the Parties!

Barack Obama Visits Malia in New York, Checks Out 'The Price' on Broadway!

Barack Obama Visits Malia in New York, Checks Out 'The Price' on Broadway!

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 1:20 pm

George Clooney & Pregnant Amal Spend a Casual Day in Paris

George Clooney & Pregnant Amal Spend a Casual Day in Paris

George Clooney and his pregnant wife Amal step out of their hotel for a casual day of exploring the City of Light on Saturday (February 25) in Paris, France.

The married and expectant couple is in town as George was the recipient of a special honor at the 2017 Cesar Awards the night before.

Amal joined her hubby on the red carpet and debuted her baby bump for the first time at a public event.

The couple is expecting twins later this year!

15+ pictures inside of George Clooney out and about with Amal
Just Jared on Facebook
george clooney pregnant amal spend a casual day in paris 01
george clooney pregnant amal spend a casual day in paris 02
george clooney pregnant amal spend a casual day in paris 03
george clooney pregnant amal spend a casual day in paris 04
george clooney pregnant amal spend a casual day in paris 05
george clooney pregnant amal spend a casual day in paris 06
george clooney pregnant amal spend a casual day in paris 07
george clooney pregnant amal spend a casual day in paris 08
george clooney pregnant amal spend a casual day in paris 09
george clooney pregnant amal spend a casual day in paris 10
george clooney pregnant amal spend a casual day in paris 11
george clooney pregnant amal spend a casual day in paris 12
george clooney pregnant amal spend a casual day in paris 13
george clooney pregnant amal spend a casual day in paris 14
george clooney pregnant amal spend a casual day in paris 15

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Amal Alamuddin Clooney, George Clooney, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce may have cancelled her Coachella performance by ticket prices are still rising - TMZ
  • Amber Rose is being sued by a strip club - Gossip Cop
  • Louis Tomlinson talks One Direction reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the deets on The Bachelor fantasy suite dates - Wetpaint
  • George and Amal Clooney made their first appearance since announcing their pregnancy - Lainey Gossip
  • Connie Britton is opening up about her decision to leave Nashville - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here