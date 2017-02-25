George Clooney & Pregnant Amal Spend a Casual Day in Paris

George Clooney and his pregnant wife Amal step out of their hotel for a casual day of exploring the City of Light on Saturday (February 25) in Paris, France.

The married and expectant couple is in town as George was the recipient of a special honor at the 2017 Cesar Awards the night before.

Amal joined her hubby on the red carpet and debuted her baby bump for the first time at a public event.

The couple is expecting twins later this year!

