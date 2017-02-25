Top Stories
Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 11:05 am

'Hidden Figures' Cast Celebrates Best Picture Nom During Oscars Weekend!

Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, and Janelle Monae pose for a photo while attending Vanity Fair and Genesis’ Celebration of Hidden Figures during 2017 Oscars Weekend on Friday (February 24) in Los Angeles.

The ladies were joined at the event by co-stars Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Aldis Hodge, and Glen Powell.

Pharrell Williams, who contributed to the soundtrack, was also seen in attendance at the event.

Hidden Figures is nominated for three Academy Awards this weekend including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Octavia.

FYI: Janelle is wearing a Reem Acra dress.

15+ pictures inside of the Hidden Figures cast celebrating the film…

