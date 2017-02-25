'Hidden Figures' Cast Celebrates Best Picture Nom During Oscars Weekend!

Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, and Janelle Monae pose for a photo while attending Vanity Fair and Genesis’ Celebration of Hidden Figures during 2017 Oscars Weekend on Friday (February 24) in Los Angeles.

The ladies were joined at the event by co-stars Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Aldis Hodge, and Glen Powell.

Pharrell Williams, who contributed to the soundtrack, was also seen in attendance at the event.

Hidden Figures is nominated for three Academy Awards this weekend including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Octavia.

FYI: Janelle is wearing a Reem Acra dress.

