Hugh Jackman Thanks Fans For 17 Years as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman‘s final Wolverine movie is about to hit theaters and he’s getting emotional.

The year-old actor stepped out at a special screening of Logan on Friday night (February 24) at the Rose Theater in New York City.

He was joined at the event by his co-stars Patrick Stewart and Dafne Keen, as well as director James Mangold.

“This is like a dream. After 17 years, I feel I’ve met every Wolverine and X-Men fan [in the street]…Honestly, these 17 years would not have been possible without you. I love this character, and I love you guys,” Hugh said during the screening.

Also pictured inside: Hugh making his way through JFK airport on Thursday (February 23) in New York City.