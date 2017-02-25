Top Stories
Sat, 25 February 2017 at 12:42 am

Hugh Jackman Thanks Fans For 17 Years as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman Thanks Fans For 17 Years as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman‘s final Wolverine movie is about to hit theaters and he’s getting emotional.

The year-old actor stepped out at a special screening of Logan on Friday night (February 24) at the Rose Theater in New York City.

He was joined at the event by his co-stars Patrick Stewart and Dafne Keen, as well as director James Mangold.

“This is like a dream. After 17 years, I feel I’ve met every Wolverine and X-Men fan [in the street]…Honestly, these 17 years would not have been possible without you. I love this character, and I love you guys,” Hugh said during the screening.

Also pictured inside: Hugh making his way through JFK airport on Thursday (February 23) in New York City.

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures, Starpix
Posted to: Dafne Keen, Hugh Jackman, James Mangold, Patrick Stewart

