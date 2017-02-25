Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

The best in independent film was honored at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The big winner at the event was Moonlight, which won all five awards it was nominated for including Best Feature. The film won six awards in total when you add in the previously announced Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble.

Another film that pulled off multiple wins was The Witch, which won Best First Feature and Best First Screenplay for writer-director Robert Eggers.

The winners of Best Male Lead and Best Female Lead are both up for Oscars, while the winners of Best Supporting Male and Best Supporting Female are not, so it will be interesting to see who wins tomorrow night!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 – Winners List

BEST FEATURE

“American Honey”

“Chronic”

“Jackie”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight” – WINNER

BEST DIRECTOR

Andrea Arnold, “American Honey”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” – WINNER

Pablo Larraín, “Jackie”

Jeff Nichols, “Loving”

Kelly Reichardt, “Certain Women”

BEST FIRST FEATURE

“The Childhood of a Leader”

“The Fits”

“Other People”

“Swiss Army Man”

“The Witch” – WINNER

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle” – WINNER

Sasha Lane, “American Honey”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

BEST MALE LEAD

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea” – WINNER

David Harewood, “Free In Deed”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Jesse Plemons, “Other People”

Tim Roth, “Chronic”

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Edwina Findley, “Free In Deed”

Paulina García, “Little Men”

Lily Gladstone, “Certain Women”

Riley Keough, “American Honey”

Molly Shannon, “Other People” – WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Ralph Fiennes, “A Bigger Splash”

Ben Foster, “Hell or High Water” – WINNER

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Shia LaBeouf, “American Honey”

Craig Robinson, “Morris from America”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” (story by Tarell Alvin McCraney) – WINNER

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Mike Mills, “20th Century Women”

Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias, “Little Men”

Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Robert Eggers, “The Witch” – WINNER

Chris Kelly, “Other People”

Adam Mansbach, “Barry”

Stella Meghie, “Jean of the Joneses”

Craig Shilowich, “Christine”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ava Berkofsky, “Free In Deed”

Lol Crawley, “The Childhood of a Leader”

Zach Kuperstein, “The Eyes of My Mother”

James Laxton, “Moonlight” – WINNER

Robbie Ryan, “American Honey”

BEST EDITING

Matthew Hannam, “Swiss Army Man”

Jennifer Lame, “Manchester by the Sea”

Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders, “Moonlight” – WINNER

Jake Roberts, “Hell or High Water”

Sebastián Sepúlveda, “Jackie”

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

“Free In Deed”

“Hunter Gatherer”

“Lovesong”

“Nakom”

“Spa Night” – WINNER

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

“Moonlight” – WINNER

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“13th”

“Cameraperson”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“O.J.: Made in America” – WINNER

“Sonita”

“Under the Sun”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

“Aquarius” (Brazil)

“Chevalier” (Greece)

“My Golden Days” (France)

“Toni Erdmann” (Germany and Romania) – WINNER

“Under the Shadow” (Iran and U.K.)

PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD

Lisa Kjerulff

Jordana Mollick – WINNER

Melody C. Roscher & Craig Shilowich

23RD ANNUAL KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Andrew Ahn, “Spa Night”

Claire Carré, “Embers”

Anna Rose Holmer, “The Fits” – WINNER

Ingrid Jungermann, “Women Who Kill”

22ND TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Kristi Jacobson, “Solitary”

Sara Jordenö, “Kiki”

Nanfu Wang, “Hooligan Sparrow” – WINNER