Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Nominations List Refresher!

The 2017 Independent Spirit Awards are taking place this afternoon and we are taking a moment to refresh everyone on the nominees!

The annual show honors the best in independent film and the films leading the nominations are Moonlight and American Honey, each with six nominations.

Manchester By the Sea has five nominations and Jackie, Other People, and Free in Deed each earned four nods.

The show will be airing on IFC this afternoon (February 25) and we’ll be live blogging the whole show, so stay tuned!

Click inside for the list of nominations…

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 – Nominations List

BEST FEATURE

“American Honey”

“Chronic”

“Jackie”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

BEST DIRECTOR

Andrea Arnold, “American Honey”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Pablo Larraín, “Jackie”

Jeff Nichols, “Loving”

Kelly Reichardt, “Certain Women”

BEST FIRST FEATURE

“The Childhood of a Leader”

“The Fits”

“Other People”

“Swiss Army Man”

“The Witch”

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Sasha Lane, “American Honey”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

BEST MALE LEAD

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

David Harewood, “Free In Deed”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Jesse Plemons, “Other People”

Tim Roth, “Chronic”

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Edwina Findley, “Free In Deed”

Paulina García, “Little Men”

Lily Gladstone, “Certain Women”

Riley Keough, “American Honey”

Molly Shannon, “Other People”

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Ralph Fiennes, “A Bigger Splash”

Ben Foster, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Shia LaBeouf, “American Honey”

Craig Robinson, “Morris from America”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” (story by Tarell Alvin McCraney)

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Mike Mills, “20th Century Women”

Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias, “Little Men”

Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Robert Eggers, “The Witch”

Chris Kelly, “Other People”

Adam Mansbach, “Barry”

Stella Meghie, “Jean of the Joneses”

Craig Shilowich, “Christine”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ava Berkofsky, “Free In Deed”

Lol Crawley, “The Childhood of a Leader”

Zach Kuperstein, “The Eyes of My Mother”

James Laxton, “Moonlight”

Robbie Ryan, “American Honey”

BEST EDITING

Matthew Hannam, “Swiss Army Man”

Jennifer Lame, “Manchester by the Sea”

Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders, “Moonlight”

Jake Roberts, “Hell or High Water”

Sebastián Sepúlveda, “Jackie”

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

“Free In Deed”

“Hunter Gatherer”

“Lovesong”

“Nakom”

“Spa Night”

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

“American Honey”

“Moonlight” – WINNER

“Morris from America”

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“13th”

“Cameraperson”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“Sonita”

“Under the Sun”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

“Aquarius” (Brazil)

“Chevalier” (Greece)

“My Golden Days” (France)

“Toni Erdmann” (Germany and Romania)

“Under the Shadow” (Iran and U.K.)

PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD

Lisa Kjerulff

Jordana Mollick

Melody C. Roscher & Craig Shilowich

23RD ANNUAL KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Andrew Ahn, “Spa Night”

Claire Carré, “Embers”

Anna Rose Holmer, “The Fits”

Ingrid Jungermann, “Women Who Kill”

22ND TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Kristi Jacobson, “Solitary”

Sara Jordenö, “Kiki”

Nanfu Wang, “Hooligan Sparrow”