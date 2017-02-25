Isabelle Huppert Wins Best Actress at Spirit Awards 2017, Orlando Bloom Presents to Her

Isabelle Huppert and Orlando Bloom walk off the stage together at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 63-year-old French actress won the award for Best Actress for her work in the movie Elle and Orlando present the prize to her.

Isabelle is nominated for an Oscar for her work in the film. Emma Stone, who is the other frontrunner in the category, was not eligible at the Spirit Awards as La La Land was not an independent film.

During the show, Orly sat in the audience alongside Freida Pinto and also met up with his friend Kate Beckinsale.

FYI: Isabelle is wearing a Chloe outfit.