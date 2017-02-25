Jaime King, Gabrielle Union & Camilla Belle Step Out at Women In Film Oscar Pre-Party

Jaime King, Gabrielle Union and Camilla Belle are ready for Oscar weekend!

The women stepped out at the Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party on Friday night (February 23) at at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles.

They were also joined at the event by Angela Sarafyan, Nicola Peltz, Jenny Slate, Keegan-Michael Key and Alysia Reiner.

Other atendees included Kiersey Clemons, Zoe Kravitz, Michelle Dockery, Janet Montgomery, Gaby Hoffmann, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rowan Blanchard and Ellie Bamber.

FYI: Jaime is wearing a Monse dress. Gabrielle is wearing Rodarte. Camilla is wearing an Adeam dress, Tasaki bracelet and Nicholas Kirkwood shoes. Angela is wearing a Martha Medeiros dress. Jenny is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai dress. Rowan is wearing Rodarte.