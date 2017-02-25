Top Stories
Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 3:54 am

Jaime King, Gabrielle Union & Camilla Belle Step Out at Women In Film Oscar Pre-Party

Jaime King, Gabrielle Union and Camilla Belle are ready for Oscar weekend!

The women stepped out at the Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party on Friday night (February 23) at at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles.

They were also joined at the event by Angela Sarafyan, Nicola Peltz, Jenny Slate, Keegan-Michael Key and Alysia Reiner.

Other atendees included Kiersey Clemons, Zoe Kravitz, Michelle Dockery, Janet Montgomery, Gaby Hoffmann, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rowan Blanchard and Ellie Bamber.

FYI: Jaime is wearing a Monse dress. Gabrielle is wearing Rodarte. Camilla is wearing an Adeam dress, Tasaki bracelet and Nicholas Kirkwood shoes. Angela is wearing a Martha Medeiros dress. Jenny is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai dress. Rowan is wearing Rodarte.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alysia Reiner, Angela Sarafyan, Camilla Belle, Gabrielle Union, Gaby Hoffmann, Jaime King, Janet Montgomery, Jenny Slate, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Keegan-Michael Key, Kiersey Clemons, Michelle Dockery, Nicola Peltz, Rowan Blanchard, Zoe Kravitz

