Jamie Lynn Spears Says Daughter Maddie is 'Fully Recovered' Three Weeks After ATV Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears is sharing an update on her daughter Maddie‘s condition after her scary ATV accident.

The country singer took to Instagram to say that her eight-year-old daughter is “fully recovered” and has returned to her “normal activities.”

Maddie was driving an ATV earlier this month when the car flipped and went into a pond. Maddie was submerged underwater for several minutes and was hospitalized for days.

“So blessed to say that my daughter has fully recovered, and returned to all her normal activities Which means I had to as well, today is my first day back to work I want to thank everyone again for all their prayers…God truly blessed us with a miracle.. love y’all #Godisgood,” Jamie Lynn captioned the below picture.