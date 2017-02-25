Top Stories
Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Meryl Streep Fires Back at Karl Lagerfeld, Says He Defamed Her

Meryl Streep Fires Back at Karl Lagerfeld, Says He Defamed Her

Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 8:50 pm

Jamie Lynn Spears Says Daughter Maddie is 'Fully Recovered' Three Weeks After ATV Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears Says Daughter Maddie is 'Fully Recovered' Three Weeks After ATV Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears is sharing an update on her daughter Maddie‘s condition after her scary ATV accident.

The country singer took to Instagram to say that her eight-year-old daughter is “fully recovered” and has returned to her “normal activities.”

Maddie was driving an ATV earlier this month when the car flipped and went into a pond. Maddie was submerged underwater for several minutes and was hospitalized for days.

“So blessed to say that my daughter has fully recovered, and returned to all her normal activities Which means I had to as well, today is my first day back to work I want to thank everyone again for all their prayers…God truly blessed us with a miracle.. love y’all #Godisgood,” Jamie Lynn captioned the below picture.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Celebrity Kids, Jamie Lynn Spears, Maddie Aldridge

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce may have cancelled her Coachella performance, but ticket prices are still rising - TMZ
  • Amber Rose is being sued by a strip club - Gossip Cop
  • Louis Tomlinson talks One Direction reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the deets on The Bachelor fantasy suite dates - Wetpaint
  • George and Amal Clooney made their first appearance since announcing their pregnancy - Lainey Gossip
  • Connie Britton is opening up about her decision to leave Nashville - The Hollywood Reporter
  • namers

    Good to hear; that could have ended much differently.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here