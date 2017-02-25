Jenny Slate & Aubrey Plaza Have a 'Parks & Rec' Reunion at the Spirit Awards 2017

Jenny Slate looks lovely in blue as she arrives at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 34-year-old actress was joined on the blue carpet by her former Parks and Recreation co-star Aubrey Plaza.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenny Slate

Other stars spotted arriving a the event were Amanda Peet, Nasim Pedrad, Bitsie Tulloch, and Aisha Tyler.

FYI: Aubrey is wearing a Versace dress. Aisha is wearing a Rochas dress.