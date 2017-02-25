Top Stories
Sat, 25 February 2017 at 2:01 am

John Legend's Twitter Got Hacked & He Thought It Was Hilarious

John Legend's Twitter Got Hacked & He Thought It Was Hilarious

If hackers were trying to annoy John Legend, they totally failed!

The 38-year-old singer started sending out some bizarre messages on his Twitter account on Friday night (February 24) but it turns out he had been hacked!

In the now deleted tweets, the hackers wrote messages directed at Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and about drug use and even changed his bio.

As soon as John regained control of his account, he started joking about the incident.

“I’m back. My hacker was vulgar and kinda hilarious. I’ll try to be funnier from now on so he won’t feel the need to ghost write for me,” John wrote.

Click inside to read the rest of John’s messages…
Photos: WENN
Posted to: John Legend

