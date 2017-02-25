John Legend's Twitter Got Hacked & He Thought It Was Hilarious

If hackers were trying to annoy John Legend, they totally failed!

The 38-year-old singer started sending out some bizarre messages on his Twitter account on Friday night (February 24) but it turns out he had been hacked!

In the now deleted tweets, the hackers wrote messages directed at Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and about drug use and even changed his bio.

As soon as John regained control of his account, he started joking about the incident.

“I’m back. My hacker was vulgar and kinda hilarious. I’ll try to be funnier from now on so he won’t feel the need to ghost write for me,” John wrote.

Someone just hacked my account. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017

Click inside to read the rest of John’s messages…



I'm back. My hacker was vulgar and kinda hilarious. I'll try to be funnier from now on so he won't feel the need to ghost write for me. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017

I would never threaten violence to the President. No matter how much I wish he would go away. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017

I wouldn't call him a Cheeto because I enjoy Cheetos. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017

I did call him Liar-In-Chief. Then my hacker took over to do the Angrier John version of it all. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017