Sat, 25 February 2017 at 6:25 pm

Jon Hamm & Edgar Ramirez Suit Up for the Spirit Awards 2017

Jon Hamm & Edgar Ramirez Suit Up for the Spirit Awards 2017

Jon Hamm looks handsome as he arrives on the blue carpet at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 45-year-old actor looked scruffy in a gray suit as he was joined on the carpet by fellow studs Edgar Ramirez, David Oyelowo, Aldis Hodge, Hank Azaria, and Jesse Plemons.

In case you missed it, Jon reunited with his Mad Men cast mates the night before in Beverly Hills!

FYI: Edgar is wearing a Hugo Boss suit.
Photos: Getty
