Katie Holmes Goes Incognito at the Airport
Katie Holmes is keeping undercover!
The 38-year-old actress was spotted going incognito in a hat and sunglasses as she made her way through LAX airport on Friday (February 24) in Los Angeles.
Katie might in town to attend the upcoming Oscars or Spirit Awards!
A few days earlier, Katie announced that piece she wrote was included in a new book called Models Matter.
“#modelsmatter by @christopherniquet is available online! I was honored to be included by writing a piece on #cindycrawford :) so proud of my dear friend @christopherniquet,” she wrote on her Instagram.
Check out the book’s cover below…
>