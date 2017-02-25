Katie Holmes Goes Incognito at the Airport

Katie Holmes is keeping undercover!

The 38-year-old actress was spotted going incognito in a hat and sunglasses as she made her way through LAX airport on Friday (February 24) in Los Angeles.

Katie might in town to attend the upcoming Oscars or Spirit Awards!

A few days earlier, Katie announced that piece she wrote was included in a new book called Models Matter.

“#modelsmatter by @christopherniquet is available online! I was honored to be included by writing a piece on #cindycrawford :) so proud of my dear friend @christopherniquet,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Check out the book’s cover below…