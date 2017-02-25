Top Stories
Sat, 25 February 2017 at 10:18 pm

Kendall Jenner & the Hadid Sisters Go Punk for Versace Show

Kendall Jenner & the Hadid Sisters Go Punk for Versace Show

Serious business!

Gigi Hadid, her younger sister Bella, and BFF Kendall Jenner strut their way down the runway for the Versace Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday (February 25) in Milan, Italy.

The models all rocked some serious, dark eye makeup and colored hair as they hit the runway.

After the show, Gigi and Bella were spotted leaving the venue as they stepped out for a night on the town.

Also pictured inside: Kendall chatting on the phone as she arrived at the show earlier that afternoon.
