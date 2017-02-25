Top Stories
Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Meryl Streep Fires Back at Karl Lagerfeld, Says He Defamed Her

Remy Ma Disses Nicki Minaj on 'Shether' - Stream & Lyrics!

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 11:55 pm

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys Couple Up for the Season 5 Premiere of 'The Americans'

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell attend the season five premiere party of their hit show The Americans on Saturday night (February 25) at the DGA Theater in New York City.

The 40-year-old actress rocked a chic, lace suit as her longtime love and co-star looked handsome in a navy suit.

Keri and Matt were joined at the premiere by their co-stars Margo Martindale, Holly Taylor, Keidrich Sellati, and Costa Ronin.

Season five of The Americans will premiere on Tuesday (March 7) on FX.

FYI: Keri is wearing a Gucci outfit.

