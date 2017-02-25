Top Stories
Kerry Washington & Kate Beckinsale Show Off Chic Style at Spirit Awards 2017!

Kerry Washington & Kate Beckinsale Show Off Chic Style at Spirit Awards 2017!

Kerry Washington and Kate Beckinsale hit the blue carpet at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The ladies will both be presenting during the show this afternoon to help honor the best in independent film.

Kate looked gorgeous on Friday night while stepping out for the Piaget and Weinstein Company party to kick off the awards weekend. See those photos in the gallery!

FYI: Kerry is wearing a Prada dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Susan Foster earrings. Kate is wearing a Pamella Rolland dress at the awards.

Photos: Getty
