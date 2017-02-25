Lady Gaga Emerges from Workout Looking Absolutely Flawless
Lady Gaga was totally glowing after finishing up a workout this morning.
The 30-year-old “Million Reasons” crooner was spotted leaving a yoga class on Saturday (February 25) in Los Angeles.
She looked fierce with cat-eye sunglasses, nude pumps, and her long locks flowing freely.
The day before, Gaga treated herself to manicure.
“Just bein a girl getting my💅done,” she captioned the Instagram photo below.
Gaga‘s mysterious project, titled “The Love Project,” drops tomorrow (February 26) – find out more here.
