Lady Gaga Emerges from Workout Looking Absolutely Flawless

Lady Gaga was totally glowing after finishing up a workout this morning.

The 30-year-old “Million Reasons” crooner was spotted leaving a yoga class on Saturday (February 25) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

She looked fierce with cat-eye sunglasses, nude pumps, and her long locks flowing freely.

The day before, Gaga treated herself to manicure.

“Just bein a girl getting my💅done,” she captioned the Instagram photo below.

Gaga‘s mysterious project, titled “The Love Project,” drops tomorrow (February 26) – find out more here.

A post shared by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 24, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

25+ pictures inside of Lady Gaga leaving her yoga class…