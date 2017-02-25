Top Stories
Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Meryl Streep Fires Back at Karl Lagerfeld, Says He Defamed Her

Meryl Streep Fires Back at Karl Lagerfeld, Says He Defamed Her

Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 9:12 pm

Lady Gaga Emerges from Workout Looking Absolutely Flawless

Lady Gaga Emerges from Workout Looking Absolutely Flawless

Lady Gaga was totally glowing after finishing up a workout this morning.

The 30-year-old “Million Reasons” crooner was spotted leaving a yoga class on Saturday (February 25) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

She looked fierce with cat-eye sunglasses, nude pumps, and her long locks flowing freely.

The day before, Gaga treated herself to manicure.

“Just bein a girl getting my💅done,” she captioned the Instagram photo below.

Gaga‘s mysterious project, titled “The Love Project,” drops tomorrow (February 26) – find out more here.

A post shared by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on

25+ pictures inside of Lady Gaga leaving her yoga class…

Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 01
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 02
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 03
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 04
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 05
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 06
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 07
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 08
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 09
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 10
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 11
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 12
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 13
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 14
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 15
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 16
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 17
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 18
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 19
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 20
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 21
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 22
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 23
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 24
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 25
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 26
lady gaga emerges from a workout looking absolutely flawless 27

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce may have cancelled her Coachella performance, but ticket prices are still rising - TMZ
  • Amber Rose is being sued by a strip club - Gossip Cop
  • Louis Tomlinson talks One Direction reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the deets on The Bachelor fantasy suite dates - Wetpaint
  • George and Amal Clooney made their first appearance since announcing their pregnancy - Lainey Gossip
  • Connie Britton is opening up about her decision to leave Nashville - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here