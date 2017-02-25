Mandy Moore Says She's the Worst Dancer, Credits 'Candy' Video as Proof

Mandy Moore is continuously mistaken for the choreographer of the same name who worked on La La Land and the singer-actress says she is actually a terrible dancer!

The 32-year-old This Is Us star talked about her lack of dancing skills during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night (February 24) in New York City.

“I am the worst dancer, which is the irony here. I have no rhythm,” Mandy said. “Anybody who watched my music video when I was 15 for ‘Candy’ can see that I’m the worst dancer on the planet.”

Mandy said that if she is at a wedding, she will stay seated and do a chair dance instead of going on the dance floor!

FYI: Mandy is wearing a Cushnie et Ochs jumpsuit.



