Meryl Streep Fires Back at Karl Lagerfeld, Says He Defamed Her

Meryl Streep has released a statement in response to Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld‘s false accusation that she would be paid to wear a dress at the Oscars.

The legendary actress and her stylist Micaela Erlanger had been in talks with the fashion house to possibly wear one of their designs at the Oscars, but they decided to go with another brand. Lagerfeld then incorrectly told WWD that the 20-time nominee chose to go with a designer that would pay her to wear their dress.

Meryl‘s rep released a statement denying the accusation and her stylist later clarified what happened in the communication with Chanel. The brand also apologized for the mix-up. Now, Meryl herself is speaking out to slam the designer and the publication that ran the story. Lagerfeld also spoke out and she references his statement in her own.

Karl Lagerfeld’s statement

“Chanel engaged in conversations with Ms. Streep’s stylist, on her request, to design a dress for her to wear to the Academy Awards. After an informal conversation, I misunderstood that Ms. Streep may have chosen another designer due to remuneration, which Ms. Streep’s team has confirmed is not the case. I regret this controversy and wish Ms. Streep well with her 20th Academy Award nomination.”

Meryl Streep’s statement

“In reference to Mr. Lagerfeld’s ‘statement,’ there is no ‘controversy’: Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication. That publication printed this defamation, unchecked. Subsequently, the story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record-breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience. I do not take this lightly, and Mr. Lagerfeld’s generic ‘statement’ of regret for this ‘controversy’ was not an apology. He lied, they printed the lie, and I am still waiting.”

