Miles Teller & Katharine McPhee Indulge in Gelato at Spirit Awards 2017

Miles Teller and his girlfriend Keleigh Sperry walk the carpet together at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 30-year-old actor and actress Katharine McPhee were both seen stopping in the Breyers Gelato Indulgences gelateria backstage to indulge in the tasty treat.

Adam Scott also stopped into the lounge backstage. He walked the carpet with his wife Naomi and hit the stage to present alongside Miles.

Also in attendance at the event were Colin Hanks and Craig Robinson.

FYI: Miles is wearing Boss.