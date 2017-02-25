Top Stories
Sat, 25 February 2017 at 7:08 pm

Molly Shannon Does Her 'Superstar' Move During Spirit Awards 2017 Acceptance Speech (Video)

Molly Shannon Does Her 'Superstar' Move During Spirit Awards 2017 Acceptance Speech (Video)

Molly Shannon might have had the best moment of the afternoon at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The actress won the award for Best Supporting Female for her work as a cancer-stricken mom in the movie Other People and she ended her speech by doing her Superstar character Mary Katherine Gallagher’s signature move.

“I wanna say one more thing. I really, truly, in this moment feel like a… SUPERSTAR,” Molly said to end her acceptance speech.

Molly was so excited by her win that she ran off the stage and through the audience while holding her trophy in the air. Watch the video below!

10+ pictures inside of Molly Shannon at the awards show…

