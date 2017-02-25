Molly Shannon Does Her 'Superstar' Move During Spirit Awards 2017 Acceptance Speech (Video)

Molly Shannon might have had the best moment of the afternoon at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The actress won the award for Best Supporting Female for her work as a cancer-stricken mom in the movie Other People and she ended her speech by doing her Superstar character Mary Katherine Gallagher’s signature move.

“I wanna say one more thing. I really, truly, in this moment feel like a… SUPERSTAR,” Molly said to end her acceptance speech.

Molly was so excited by her win that she ran off the stage and through the audience while holding her trophy in the air. Watch the video below!

Watch Molly Shannon do her trademark 'Superstar' pose during her #SpiritAwards acceptance speech https://t.co/JFU7mBZ5Wy pic.twitter.com/WTKlDFXX52 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2017

