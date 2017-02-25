Naomie Harris, Janelle Monae, & 'Moonlight' Stars Win Best Ensemble at Spirit Awards 2017!

Naomie Harris and Janelle Monae stun on the blue carpet at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The ladies were joined at the event by Moonlight co-stars Trevante Rhodes, Mahershala Ali, Alex R. Hibbert, Jaden Piner, and Jharrel Jermone, as well as writer-director Barry Jenkins.

The director and cast are being honored with the Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble at the event this afternoon.

Moonlight is up for a bunch of awards at the Oscars this weekend as well!

FYI: Naomie is wearing a Chanel dress and a Lee Savage clutch. Janelle is wearing a Salvatore Ferragamo outfit and an Emm Kuo clutch.