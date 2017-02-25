Top Stories
Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

2017 Oscars Weekend - Full Coverage of All the Parties!

2017 Oscars Weekend - Full Coverage of All the Parties!

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 6:02 pm

Naomie Harris, Janelle Monae, & 'Moonlight' Stars Win Best Ensemble at Spirit Awards 2017!

Naomie Harris, Janelle Monae, & 'Moonlight' Stars Win Best Ensemble at Spirit Awards 2017!

Naomie Harris and Janelle Monae stun on the blue carpet at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The ladies were joined at the event by Moonlight co-stars Trevante Rhodes, Mahershala Ali, Alex R. Hibbert, Jaden Piner, and Jharrel Jermone, as well as writer-director Barry Jenkins.

The director and cast are being honored with the Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble at the event this afternoon.

Moonlight is up for a bunch of awards at the Oscars this weekend as well!

FYI: Naomie is wearing a Chanel dress and a Lee Savage clutch. Janelle is wearing a Salvatore Ferragamo outfit and an Emm Kuo clutch.
Just Jared on Facebook
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 01
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 02
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 03
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 04
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 05
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 06
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 07
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 08
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 09
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 10
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 11
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 12
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 13
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 14
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 15
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 16
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 17
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 18
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 19
naomie harris janelle monae moonlight spirit awards 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Independent Spirit Awards, Alex R. Hibbert, Barry Jenkins, Independent Spirit Awards, Jaden Piner, Janelle Monae, Jharrel Jerome, Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Trevante Rhodes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce may have cancelled her Coachella performance by ticket prices are still rising - TMZ
  • Amber Rose is being sued by a strip club - Gossip Cop
  • Louis Tomlinson talks One Direction reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the deets on The Bachelor fantasy suite dates - Wetpaint
  • George and Amal Clooney made their first appearance since announcing their pregnancy - Lainey Gossip
  • Connie Britton is opening up about her decision to leave Nashville - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Multipass

    That’s great. It’s a really good movie.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here