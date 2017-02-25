Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

Natalie Portman is unable to attend the 2017 Academy Awards and the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards due to her pregnancy.

The 35-year-old actress is nominated for Best Actress at both awards shows for her work in the movie Jackie.

Natalie has been dressing up her baby bump for the last five months while promoting the film through awards season, though she recently missed the BAFTAs in London as well.

“Due to my pregnancy, I am unable to attend the Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards,” Natalie told JustJared.com. “I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends.”

When Natalie won the Oscar for her work in Black Swan back in 2011, she was pregnant with her five-year-old son Aleph!

