Sat, 25 February 2017 at 2:38 pm

Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

Natalie Portman is unable to attend the 2017 Academy Awards and the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards due to her pregnancy.

The 35-year-old actress is nominated for Best Actress at both awards shows for her work in the movie Jackie.

Natalie has been dressing up her baby bump for the last five months while promoting the film through awards season, though she recently missed the BAFTAs in London as well.

Click inside to read Natalie Portman’s statement about skipping the Oscars…

“Due to my pregnancy, I am unable to attend the Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards,” Natalie told JustJared.com. “I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends.”

When Natalie won the Oscar for her work in Black Swan back in 2011, she was pregnant with her five-year-old son Aleph!

Click through the gallery to see photos of Natalie Portman’s pregnancy style…

  • Effy

    She looks like she’s expecting twins.

  • MFGBali

    She won’t be attending the Oscars because she knows she is not going to win.

  • Emmy Snow

    There is actually a chance she could win, early in awards season she was the favorite…She’s very pregnant and that’s more important.

  • MFGBali

    Emma Stone/La La Land will win because HW loves itself.

  • Martha Bartha

    So Sexy! Loved her in The Professional!

  • Martha Bartha

    Oh Dear!

  • Just Saying

    She was going to be stole of that Oscar anyways, they are going to give it away to La la lame.

